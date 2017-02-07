Volaris Reports January 2017 Traffic ...

Volaris Reports January 2017 Traffic Results, Passenger Traffic Growth of 25%

During January 2017 Volaris increased total capacity, as measured in Available Seat Miles , by 25.6% year over year. Total demand, as measured in Revenue Passenger Miles , in January 2017 increased 23.0% year over year, reaching 1.4 billion.

Chicago, IL

