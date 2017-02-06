TEENS: Costa Rica mission trip a truly transformational experience

In the last three years, I've been fortunate enough to go on mission trips to the Central American nation of Costa Rica. Alongside my dad, I've helped put a deck on a children's dining hall in the mountains, build an outdoor classroom at a girls orphanage/school, help put up walls in a community center in an impoverished community, volunteer at a free dental clinic at a church, and paint many walls.

