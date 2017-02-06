TEENS: Costa Rica mission trip a trul...

TEENS: Costa Rica mission trip a truly transformational experience

Wednesday Feb 1 Read more: The Times

In the last three years, I've been fortunate enough to go on mission trips to the Central American nation of Costa Rica. Alongside my dad, I've helped put a deck on a children's dining hall in the mountains, build an outdoor classroom at a girls orphanage/school, help put up walls in a community center in an impoverished community, volunteer at a free dental clinic at a church, and paint many walls.

