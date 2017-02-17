Taiwanese woman sentenced for shark-fin haul in Costa Rica
Businesswoman Tseng's case began in October 2011, when her fishing boat, the Wan Jia Men 88, was found with 151 sharks aboard. Their fins had been chopped off.
