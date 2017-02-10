Staten Island students spend winter v...

Staten Island students spend winter vacation working at Costa Rican orphanage

While most college kids spend winter break binging the latest Netflix series, six students from the College of Staten Island gave up their vacation to fly across the globe and volunteer in Costa Rica. Pablo Llerena, Dea Aga, Blerim Cukovic, Xena Flowers, Shiqirije Salaj and Jorge Villatoro partnered with the volunteer organization UBelong to help with reconstruction projects in Pitahaya, Cartago, Costa Rica.

