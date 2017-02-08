Scott Disick's Costa Rica Mystery Woman Revealed: Sexy Model...
The jig is up! Bella Banos claims she's the mystery woman who joined Scott Disick during his Costa Rican trip with the Kardashians. The bikini model says they're 'in love' and have known each other for two years! Here's all the juicy details! It looks like Scott Disick , 33, is already off the market! Bella Banos , 20, claims she is the gorgeous mystery woman who joined the reality star for his Costa Rican vacation on Feb. 3. The model says Scott invited her to the very same hotel where Kourtney Kardashian , 37, and the rest of her family were filming Keeping Up With The Kardashians .
Start the conversation, or Read more at HollywoodLife.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dentist in Costa Rica (Sep '07)
|Jan '17
|Anonymous
|7,560
|Premier Brian Pallister's extended escape from ...
|Jan '17
|PILASTER the NEW ...
|1
|Low Cost Dental Implants In Costa Rica Cut Into... (Dec '12)
|Jan '17
|denis
|39
|Dental Tourism in Costa Rica (Feb '12)
|Dec '16
|curious IN the US
|601
|Panama Papers to pesticide problems: 10 memorab...
|Dec '16
|Sir Real
|1
|Obama Agrees to Massive Military Donations for ...
|Aug '16
|Dee Dee Dee
|4
|Angelica Campos (Jun '10)
|Jun '16
|freddy
|253
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC