Scott Disick paid $12,500 per night for Miami suite

7 hrs ago

Only the best for the Lord! Scott Disick stayed in $12,500 a night suite in Miami after fleeing Kardashian Costa Rican getaway The KUWTK star stayed at the luxurious Setai Hotel from Sunday to Tuesday night after leaving Costa Rica after a disagreement with Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner on the family vacation. According to TMZ Scott paid $12,500 per night for a three-bedroom suite with spa/sauna and ocean views.

Chicago, IL

