REH Capital Partners, Algon Group and Berger Singerman Win Prestigious M&A Advisor Turnaround Award

National financial advisors, REH Capital Partners and Algon Group , and Berger Singerman , Florida's business law firm, win the "Refinancing Deal of the Year" at the 11th Annual M&A Advisor Turnaround Awards for their collaboration on the more than $250MM restructuring and sale of the Peninsula Papagayo Resort in Costa Rica. The awards ceremony will take place on March 22-23, 2017 at The Colony Hotel in Palm Beach.

