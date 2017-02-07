REH Capital Partners, Algon Group and...

REH Capital Partners, Algon Group and Berger Singerman Win Prestigious M&A Advisor Turnaround Award

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: Customer Interaction Solutions

National financial advisors, REH Capital Partners and Algon Group , and Berger Singerman , Florida's business law firm, win the "Refinancing Deal of the Year" at the 11th Annual M&A Advisor Turnaround Awards for their collaboration on the more than $250MM restructuring and sale of the Peninsula Papagayo Resort in Costa Rica. The awards ceremony will take place on March 22-23, 2017 at The Colony Hotel in Palm Beach.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Customer Interaction Solutions.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Dentist in Costa Rica (Sep '07) Jan 13 Anonymous 7,560
News Premier Brian Pallister's extended escape from ... Jan '17 PILASTER the NEW ... 1
News Low Cost Dental Implants In Costa Rica Cut Into... (Dec '12) Jan '17 denis 39
Dental Tourism in Costa Rica (Feb '12) Dec '16 curious IN the US 601
News Panama Papers to pesticide problems: 10 memorab... Dec '16 Sir Real 1
News Obama Agrees to Massive Military Donations for ... Aug '16 Dee Dee Dee 4
News Angelica Campos (Jun '10) Jun '16 freddy 253
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. American Idol
  5. China
  1. Gunman
  2. Syria
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Kanye West
  5. Tornado
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,464 • Total comments across all topics: 278,648,156

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC