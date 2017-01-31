Partner of murdered mother charged wi...

Partner of murdered mother charged with falsifying will

Partner of antiques dealer mother-of-two, 50, who was found battered to death in her front garden is charged with falsifying her will Victim: Robyn Mercer, 50, was found dead in her front garden with 'horrific' blows to the head after being attacked with an axe or machete. Her partner, Robert Webb, 53, has been charged with falsifying her will The partner of a woman found bludgeoned to death in her front garden has been charged with falsifying her will.

