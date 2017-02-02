Kim Kardashian Flaunts Nipples In Sheer Skin-Tight Tank On Night Out In Costa Rica

Kim Kardashian brazenly flashed her nipples in a sheer skin-tight top while in Costa Rica, leaving little to the imagination during her exotic getaway. The reality star dressed to impress and definitely turned heads! See the jaw-dropping pics! Kim Kardashian , 36, lived up to her stylish reputation during her exotic Costa Rican vacation, rocking one of her raciest looks since stepping back into the spotlight.

Start the conversation, or Read more at HollywoodLife.