Justices limit OAS human rights court...

Justices limit OAS human rights court in controversial ruling

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Feb 17 Read more: Buenos Aires Herald

In a landmark ruling, the Supreme Court has severely limited the jurisdiction that the Inter-American Court of Human Rights has in evaluating and revoking its decisions this week, leading human rights organizations to raise red flags in alarm over its implications for local human rights cases. "We are very worried because Argentina use to be at the forefront in protecting people who weren't receiving an answer from the local courts, having the option of going to an international tribunal ... now this has been relaxed and the Argentine court now has the final decision," CELS human rights organisation's international area director Gabriela Kletzel declared to Futurock radio.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Buenos Aires Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Dentist in Costa Rica (Sep '07) Feb 18 forkup 7,566
Dental Tourism in Costa Rica (Feb '12) Feb 14 LornaCK 602
News Premier Brian Pallister's extended escape from ... Jan '17 PILASTER the NEW ... 1
News Low Cost Dental Implants In Costa Rica Cut Into... (Dec '12) Jan '17 denis 39
News Panama Papers to pesticide problems: 10 memorab... Dec '16 Sir Real 1
News Obama Agrees to Massive Military Donations for ... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Dee Dee Dee 4
News Angelica Campos (Jun '10) Jun '16 freddy 253
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Pakistan
  3. China
  4. Climate Change
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,953 • Total comments across all topics: 279,037,443

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC