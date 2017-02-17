Justices limit OAS human rights court in controversial ruling
In a landmark ruling, the Supreme Court has severely limited the jurisdiction that the Inter-American Court of Human Rights has in evaluating and revoking its decisions this week, leading human rights organizations to raise red flags in alarm over its implications for local human rights cases. "We are very worried because Argentina use to be at the forefront in protecting people who weren't receiving an answer from the local courts, having the option of going to an international tribunal ... now this has been relaxed and the Argentine court now has the final decision," CELS human rights organisation's international area director Gabriela Kletzel declared to Futurock radio.
Start the conversation
