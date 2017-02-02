Is Costa Rica the world's happiest, greenest country?
Costa Rica was the most environmentally advanced and happiest place on earth last year, followed by Mexico, Colombia, Vanuatu and Vietnam. That was the conclusion of the World Economic Forum's Happy Planet Index , which recently released its 2016 ranking of "where in the world people are using ecological resources most efficiently to live long, happy lives."
Start the conversation, or Read more at UPI.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dentist in Costa Rica (Sep '07)
|Jan 13
|Anonymous
|7,560
|Premier Brian Pallister's extended escape from ...
|Jan 6
|PILASTER the NEW ...
|1
|Low Cost Dental Implants In Costa Rica Cut Into... (Dec '12)
|Jan 5
|denis
|39
|Dental Tourism in Costa Rica (Feb '12)
|Dec '16
|curious IN the US
|601
|Panama Papers to pesticide problems: 10 memorab...
|Dec '16
|Sir Real
|1
|Obama Agrees to Massive Military Donations for ...
|Aug '16
|Dee Dee Dee
|4
|Angelica Campos (Jun '10)
|Jun '16
|freddy
|253
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC