Is Costa Rica the world's happiest, greenest country?

Costa Rica was the most environmentally advanced and happiest place on earth last year, followed by Mexico, Colombia, Vanuatu and Vietnam. That was the conclusion of the World Economic Forum's Happy Planet Index , which recently released its 2016 ranking of "where in the world people are using ecological resources most efficiently to live long, happy lives."

Chicago, IL

