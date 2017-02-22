Immigration minister says Australia w...

Immigration minister says Australia won't take Costa Rican refugees if US refuses Island refugees

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Feb 22 Read more: Fox News

The Australian government had previously denied a refugee swap deal was agreed to with former President Barack Obama. The announcement by Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull last September was a surprise - Australia would help the US by taking refugees from Costa Rica.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Dental Tourism in Costa Rica (Feb '12) Sun forkup 603
Dentist in Costa Rica (Sep '07) Feb 18 forkup 7,566
News Premier Brian Pallister's extended escape from ... Jan '17 PILASTER the NEW ... 1
News Low Cost Dental Implants In Costa Rica Cut Into... (Dec '12) Jan '17 denis 39
News Panama Papers to pesticide problems: 10 memorab... Dec '16 Sir Real 1
News Obama Agrees to Massive Military Donations for ... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Dee Dee Dee 4
News Angelica Campos (Jun '10) Jun '16 freddy 253
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Iraq
  3. Space Station
  4. Libya
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,764 • Total comments across all topics: 279,195,019

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC