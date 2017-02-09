IMF Team Meets with Costa Rican Authorities
An International Monetary Fund team led by Mr. Alejandro Werner, Director of the Western Hemisphere Department, and Mr. Lorenzo Figliuoli, IMF mission chief for Costa Rica, met with Costa Rican authorities yesterday in Washington to discuss the country's economic prospects and fiscal policy. The authorities were represented by Costa Rica's Vice President, Mr. Helio Fallas; Central Bank Governor, Mr. Olivier Castro; and Costa Rica's ambassador to the U.S., Mr. RomA n Macaya.
Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dentist in Costa Rica (Sep '07)
|Jan 13
|Anonymous
|7,560
|Premier Brian Pallister's extended escape from ...
|Jan '17
|PILASTER the NEW ...
|1
|Low Cost Dental Implants In Costa Rica Cut Into... (Dec '12)
|Jan '17
|denis
|39
|Dental Tourism in Costa Rica (Feb '12)
|Dec '16
|curious IN the US
|601
|Panama Papers to pesticide problems: 10 memorab...
|Dec '16
|Sir Real
|1
|Obama Agrees to Massive Military Donations for ...
|Aug '16
|Dee Dee Dee
|4
|Angelica Campos (Jun '10)
|Jun '16
|freddy
|253
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC