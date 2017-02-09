IMF Team Meets with Costa Rican Autho...

IMF Team Meets with Costa Rican Authorities

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: World News Report

An International Monetary Fund team led by Mr. Alejandro Werner, Director of the Western Hemisphere Department, and Mr. Lorenzo Figliuoli, IMF mission chief for Costa Rica, met with Costa Rican authorities yesterday in Washington to discuss the country's economic prospects and fiscal policy. The authorities were represented by Costa Rica's Vice President, Mr. Helio Fallas; Central Bank Governor, Mr. Olivier Castro; and Costa Rica's ambassador to the U.S., Mr. RomA n Macaya.

Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Dentist in Costa Rica (Sep '07) Jan 13 Anonymous 7,560
News Premier Brian Pallister's extended escape from ... Jan '17 PILASTER the NEW ... 1
News Low Cost Dental Implants In Costa Rica Cut Into... (Dec '12) Jan '17 denis 39
Dental Tourism in Costa Rica (Feb '12) Dec '16 curious IN the US 601
News Panama Papers to pesticide problems: 10 memorab... Dec '16 Sir Real 1
News Obama Agrees to Massive Military Donations for ... Aug '16 Dee Dee Dee 4
News Angelica Campos (Jun '10) Jun '16 freddy 253
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Super Bowl
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Tornado
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,456 • Total comments across all topics: 278,724,553

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC