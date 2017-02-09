IMF Team Meets with Costa Rican Authorities

An International Monetary Fund team led by Mr. Alejandro Werner, Director of the Western Hemisphere Department, and Mr. Lorenzo Figliuoli, IMF mission chief for Costa Rica, met with Costa Rican authorities yesterday in Washington to discuss the country's economic prospects and fiscal policy. The authorities were represented by Costa Rica's Vice President, Mr. Helio Fallas; Central Bank Governor, Mr. Olivier Castro; and Costa Rica's ambassador to the U.S., Mr. RomA n Macaya.

