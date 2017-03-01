Here's Why Gisele's Trainer Says You Shouldn't Be Aiming for Six Pack Abs
When you're training someone as genetically blessed as Gisele Bündchen , it might seem like an effortless job. But her trainer in Costa Rica, Spiritual Athlete founder Jill Payne, doesn't believe in taking the easy way out.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lucky.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dental Tourism in Costa Rica (Feb '12)
|Feb 26
|forkup
|603
|Dentist in Costa Rica (Sep '07)
|Feb 18
|forkup
|7,566
|Premier Brian Pallister's extended escape from ...
|Jan '17
|PILASTER the NEW ...
|1
|Low Cost Dental Implants In Costa Rica Cut Into... (Dec '12)
|Jan '17
|denis
|39
|Panama Papers to pesticide problems: 10 memorab...
|Dec '16
|Sir Real
|1
|Obama Agrees to Massive Military Donations for ... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Dee Dee Dee
|4
|Angelica Campos (Jun '10)
|Jun '16
|freddy
|253
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC