Fashion Law - New US/EU Legislation And Retailers: Customer Data And Trademarks

The fourth annual Fashion Law Seminar, organised by the Federal Bar Association Intellectual Property Section, presented on new legislation in the United States and European Union, and its potential impact on domestic and transnational retailers. With the prospect of the North American Free Trade Agreement being renegotiated, Anthony V. Lupo of Arent Fox LLP in New York reported that some clients are looking into alternatives for sourcing supply in Latin America.

