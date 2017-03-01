Donald Trump's appointment of H.R. Mc...

Donald Trump's appointment of H.R. McMaster: A return to realism in foreign policy |

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Feb 23 Read more: The Jersey Journal

The Costa Ricans do such a wonderful job of running things that life there is almost boring. If it weren't for the crocodile that bit the leg off a surfer who tried to take a short cut across an estuary last year, there would be nothing risky worth mentioning in the beach town where I spent my time.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Dental Tourism in Costa Rica (Feb '12) Feb 26 forkup 603
Dentist in Costa Rica (Sep '07) Feb 18 forkup 7,566
News Premier Brian Pallister's extended escape from ... Jan '17 PILASTER the NEW ... 1
News Low Cost Dental Implants In Costa Rica Cut Into... (Dec '12) Jan '17 denis 39
News Panama Papers to pesticide problems: 10 memorab... Dec '16 Sir Real 1
News Obama Agrees to Massive Military Donations for ... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Dee Dee Dee 4
News Angelica Campos (Jun '10) Jun '16 freddy 253
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Space Station
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. NASA
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,171 • Total comments across all topics: 279,279,053

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC