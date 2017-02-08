CU Anschutz research investigates rol...

CU Anschutz research investigates role of protein in obesity among Latin American women

Obesity in Latin America is increasingly concentrated among women of low socioeconomic status, but surprisingly little is known about what such women eat or how their diets compare to others. Yet in a study published recently in the American Journal of Human Biology , researchers at the CU Anschutz Medical Campus, in collaboration with colleagues at CU Boulder and the University of Costa Rica, tested an explanation for greater obesity among these women: limited access to dietary protein leads them to consume a lower proportion of protein in the diet, driving higher calorie intake and obesity.

Chicago, IL

