Chinese bras to Nigerian malls benefit from foreign aid

Firms in Britain face huge rises in their business rates but millions in FOREIGN AID is given to a Chinese bra retailer, Nigerian cinema chain and restaurants in Vietnam Britain has poured more than A 100million of the foreign aid budget into shopping malls and retail chains around the world MPs called on Theresa May to divert some of the A 12bn foreign budget to provide relief for suffering businesses in the UK Britain has poured more than A 100million of the foreign aid budget into shopping malls and retail chains around the world as high street shops at home face massive rises in business rates.

