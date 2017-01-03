Washington state has blocked plans for the nation's biggest coal export terminal.

The Millennium Bulk Terminals project - proposed to be built in Longview, Washington, along the Columbia River - would have exported up to 44 million tons of coal a year from Montana and Wyoming to Asia. Washington's outgoing public lands commissioner, Peter Goldmark, refused to lease state aquatic lands for the project - perhaps inspired by the not-so-lame-duck moves of our outgoing president.

