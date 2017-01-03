Washington state has blocked plans for the nation's biggest coal export terminal.
The Millennium Bulk Terminals project - proposed to be built in Longview, Washington, along the Columbia River - would have exported up to 44 million tons of coal a year from Montana and Wyoming to Asia. Washington's outgoing public lands commissioner, Peter Goldmark, refused to lease state aquatic lands for the project - perhaps inspired by the not-so-lame-duck moves of our outgoing president.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Grist Magazine.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Premier Brian Pallister's extended escape from ...
|Jan 6
|PILASTER the NEW ...
|1
|Low Cost Dental Implants In Costa Rica Cut Into... (Dec '12)
|Jan 5
|denis
|39
|Dentist in Costa Rica (Sep '07)
|Jan 2
|LornaCK
|7,555
|Dental Tourism in Costa Rica (Feb '12)
|Dec 29
|curious IN the US
|601
|Panama Papers to pesticide problems: 10 memorab...
|Dec 27
|Sir Real
|1
|Obama Agrees to Massive Military Donations for ...
|Aug '16
|Dee Dee Dee
|4
|Angelica Campos (Jun '10)
|Jun '16
|freddy
|253
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC