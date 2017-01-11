Want to do something amazing for charity? Trek to Costa Rica in aid of Marie Curie

Looking to get fit and take on a new challenge in the new year? Why not sign up for a place to trek in aid of Marie Curie's Newcastle hospice Ruth shared with us a little about the work her and her colleagues do and why she is taking on the challenge of a lifetime, trekking Costa Rica in 2018. "I am a nurse at Marie Curie hospice, Newcastle day services.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chronicle Live.