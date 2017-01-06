Unprecedented: Trump Gives Obama's Ambassadors Eviction Notice
The US Ambassador to Costa Rica Stafford Fitzgerald Haney and his family are scrambling to find a home past January 20, so as to not disrupt the children's schooling while his wife continues to battle breast cancer. In an unprecedented move, President-elect Donald Trump has ordered all ambassadors appointed by President Barack Obama to leave their posts by Inauguration Day, refusing to provide "even the briefest of grace periods," the New York Times reported late Thursday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Common Dreams.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Premier Brian Pallister's extended escape from ...
|11 min
|PILASTER the NEW ...
|1
|Low Cost Dental Implants In Costa Rica Cut Into... (Dec '12)
|22 hr
|denis
|39
|Dentist in Costa Rica (Sep '07)
|Jan 2
|LornaCK
|7,555
|Dental Tourism in Costa Rica (Feb '12)
|Dec 29
|curious IN the US
|601
|Panama Papers to pesticide problems: 10 memorab...
|Dec 27
|Sir Real
|1
|Obama Agrees to Massive Military Donations for ...
|Aug '16
|Dee Dee Dee
|4
|Angelica Campos (Jun '10)
|Jun '16
|freddy
|253
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC