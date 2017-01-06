Unprecedented: Trump Gives Obama's Am...

Unprecedented: Trump Gives Obama's Ambassadors Eviction Notice

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Common Dreams

The US Ambassador to Costa Rica Stafford Fitzgerald Haney and his family are scrambling to find a home past January 20, so as to not disrupt the children's schooling while his wife continues to battle breast cancer. In an unprecedented move, President-elect Donald Trump has ordered all ambassadors appointed by President Barack Obama to leave their posts by Inauguration Day, refusing to provide "even the briefest of grace periods," the New York Times reported late Thursday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Common Dreams.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Premier Brian Pallister's extended escape from ... 11 min PILASTER the NEW ... 1
News Low Cost Dental Implants In Costa Rica Cut Into... (Dec '12) 22 hr denis 39
Dentist in Costa Rica (Sep '07) Jan 2 LornaCK 7,555
Dental Tourism in Costa Rica (Feb '12) Dec 29 curious IN the US 601
News Panama Papers to pesticide problems: 10 memorab... Dec 27 Sir Real 1
News Obama Agrees to Massive Military Donations for ... Aug '16 Dee Dee Dee 4
News Angelica Campos (Jun '10) Jun '16 freddy 253
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Toyota
  4. Syria
  5. Health Care
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Gunman
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,024 • Total comments across all topics: 277,670,905

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC