Unprecedented: Trump Gives Obama's Ambassadors Eviction Notice

The US Ambassador to Costa Rica Stafford Fitzgerald Haney and his family are scrambling to find a home past January 20, so as to not disrupt the children's schooling while his wife continues to battle breast cancer. In an unprecedented move, President-elect Donald Trump has ordered all ambassadors appointed by President Barack Obama to leave their posts by Inauguration Day, refusing to provide "even the briefest of grace periods," the New York Times reported late Thursday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Common Dreams.