Tyga & Kylie Jenner Getting Married? He Asked Kris For Permission On Family Vacation

First comes love, then comes marriage and that's what Tyga has in store for Kylie Jenner! HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY learned that the rapper had an intimate chat with Kris Jenner about putting a ring on her daughter's finger! But, the real question is, when? Wait until you hear this scoop The Kardashian/Jenner's Costa Rican vacation just took a wild turn when Tyga , 27, sat down with Kris Jenner , 61, to talk marriage plans. And no, Kris isn't remarrying.

Start the conversation, or Read more at HollywoodLife.