Tyga & Kylie Jenner Getting Married? He Asked Kris For Permission On Family Vacation
First comes love, then comes marriage and that's what Tyga has in store for Kylie Jenner! HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY learned that the rapper had an intimate chat with Kris Jenner about putting a ring on her daughter's finger! But, the real question is, when? Wait until you hear this scoop The Kardashian/Jenner's Costa Rican vacation just took a wild turn when Tyga , 27, sat down with Kris Jenner , 61, to talk marriage plans. And no, Kris isn't remarrying.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dentist in Costa Rica (Sep '07)
|Jan 13
|Anonymous
|7,560
|Premier Brian Pallister's extended escape from ...
|Jan 6
|PILASTER the NEW ...
|1
|Low Cost Dental Implants In Costa Rica Cut Into... (Dec '12)
|Jan 5
|denis
|39
|Dental Tourism in Costa Rica (Feb '12)
|Dec '16
|curious IN the US
|601
|Panama Papers to pesticide problems: 10 memorab...
|Dec '16
|Sir Real
|1
|Obama Agrees to Massive Military Donations for ...
|Aug '16
|Dee Dee Dee
|4
|Angelica Campos (Jun '10)
|Jun '16
|freddy
|253
