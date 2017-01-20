Tigo eyes Costa Rican mobile spectrum
Cable broadband and TV provider Tigo Star Costa Rica has registered its interest in entering the mobile market via the upcoming spectrum auction, and has provided comments on the regulator's tender plans, El Financiero writes, citing the operator's director of corporate affairs, Norman Chaves. In its reply to the regulator's documents, Tigo called for an extension to the deadline for submitting bids, and has requested clarification on the mechanisms used to establish prices for the frequencies.
