That time a Southern Charma star Shep Rose got shoved aside at an airport for the Kardashians
I want you to try and get through this silly update I'm about to give you without you thinking, "Aw geez. Maybe we do need to close those borders, like NOW."
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Island Packet.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dentist in Costa Rica (Sep '07)
|Jan 13
|Anonymous
|7,560
|Premier Brian Pallister's extended escape from ...
|Jan 6
|PILASTER the NEW ...
|1
|Low Cost Dental Implants In Costa Rica Cut Into... (Dec '12)
|Jan 5
|denis
|39
|Dental Tourism in Costa Rica (Feb '12)
|Dec '16
|curious IN the US
|601
|Panama Papers to pesticide problems: 10 memorab...
|Dec '16
|Sir Real
|1
|Obama Agrees to Massive Military Donations for ...
|Aug '16
|Dee Dee Dee
|4
|Angelica Campos (Jun '10)
|Jun '16
|freddy
|253
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC