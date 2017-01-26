Taza Agua to partner with K-cup coffe...

Taza Agua to partner with K-cup coffee makers with new water bottle design

Taza Agua has spent the last six months developing its new bottle design that will hold a K-cup pod within the bottle, to better distinguish itself as a water specifically for brewing coffee. The patent-pending bottle design, set to launch this year, includes a hollowed out space for the pod.

