Sound Off -- Jan. 4, 2017

Sound Off -- Jan. 4, 2017

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jan 4 Read more: Brandon Sun

Really sad situation that our premier is frolicking in the sun for six weeks in Costa Rica. He stated raising minimum wage is not the answer to relieving poverty.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Brandon Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Premier Brian Pallister's extended escape from ... 11 min PILASTER the NEW ... 1
News Low Cost Dental Implants In Costa Rica Cut Into... (Dec '12) 22 hr denis 39
Dentist in Costa Rica (Sep '07) Jan 2 LornaCK 7,555
Dental Tourism in Costa Rica (Feb '12) Dec 29 curious IN the US 601
News Panama Papers to pesticide problems: 10 memorab... Dec 27 Sir Real 1
News Obama Agrees to Massive Military Donations for ... Aug '16 Dee Dee Dee 4
News Angelica Campos (Jun '10) Jun '16 freddy 253
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. Syria
  5. Health Care
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Gunman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,024 • Total comments across all topics: 277,670,890

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC