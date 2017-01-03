Sound Off -- Jan. 4, 2017
Really sad situation that our premier is frolicking in the sun for six weeks in Costa Rica. He stated raising minimum wage is not the answer to relieving poverty.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Brandon Sun.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Premier Brian Pallister's extended escape from ...
|11 min
|PILASTER the NEW ...
|1
|Low Cost Dental Implants In Costa Rica Cut Into... (Dec '12)
|22 hr
|denis
|39
|Dentist in Costa Rica (Sep '07)
|Jan 2
|LornaCK
|7,555
|Dental Tourism in Costa Rica (Feb '12)
|Dec 29
|curious IN the US
|601
|Panama Papers to pesticide problems: 10 memorab...
|Dec 27
|Sir Real
|1
|Obama Agrees to Massive Military Donations for ...
|Aug '16
|Dee Dee Dee
|4
|Angelica Campos (Jun '10)
|Jun '16
|freddy
|253
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC