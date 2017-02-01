Scott Disick Photographed Kissing a Model in Miami: Why Kourtney Kardashian Couldn't Care Less

Scott Disick was spotted all over a model in Miami on Monday, but before you assume this will stir up any sort of drama with Kourtney Kardashian , there's something you should know... A source tells E! News Kourtney doesn't care what Scott does because they're not together. In fact, while they've been on better terms lately - vacationing together with the Kardashians in Costa Rica over the past week - we're told they haven't been romantically connected in a very long time.

