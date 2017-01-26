Scott Disick joins Kardashian clan in...

Scott Disick joins Kardashian clan in Costa Rica

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: Daily Mail

Scott Disick wheedles his way back into the Kardashian clan to join Kourtney in Costa Rica... and posts a saucy snap of her online He was reportedly uninvited from the Kardashian-Jenner clan's Costa Rican vacation following some bad behaviour at the Sundance Film Festival. But once again the irrepressible Scott Disick has wheedled his way back into the Kardashian clan, and hopped aboard their private jet.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Dentist in Costa Rica (Sep '07) Jan 13 Anonymous 7,560
News Premier Brian Pallister's extended escape from ... Jan 6 PILASTER the NEW ... 1
News Low Cost Dental Implants In Costa Rica Cut Into... (Dec '12) Jan 5 denis 39
Dental Tourism in Costa Rica (Feb '12) Dec 29 curious IN the US 601
News Panama Papers to pesticide problems: 10 memorab... Dec '16 Sir Real 1
News Obama Agrees to Massive Military Donations for ... Aug '16 Dee Dee Dee 4
News Angelica Campos (Jun '10) Jun '16 freddy 253
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Syria
  4. Bin Laden
  5. China
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Climate Change
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,937 • Total comments across all topics: 278,317,060

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC