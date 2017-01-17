Santa Cruz County Womena s March group readies for weekend
Women, and a few men, participating in Womens March events in Santa Cruz and Washington, D.C. pack a room at Louden Nelson Community Center for a civil rights and nonviolence training led by Jane Weed-Pomerantz, at right, Thursday night. SANTA CRUZ >> More than 120 women and a few men took a moment to breathe in and quietly exhale in unison.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Santa Cruz Sentinel.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dentist in Costa Rica (Sep '07)
|Jan 13
|Anonymous
|7,560
|Premier Brian Pallister's extended escape from ...
|Jan 6
|PILASTER the NEW ...
|1
|Low Cost Dental Implants In Costa Rica Cut Into... (Dec '12)
|Jan 5
|denis
|39
|Dental Tourism in Costa Rica (Feb '12)
|Dec 29
|curious IN the US
|601
|Panama Papers to pesticide problems: 10 memorab...
|Dec 27
|Sir Real
|1
|Obama Agrees to Massive Military Donations for ...
|Aug '16
|Dee Dee Dee
|4
|Angelica Campos (Jun '10)
|Jun '16
|freddy
|253
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC