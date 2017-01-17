Santa Cruz County Womena s March grou...

Santa Cruz County Womena s March group readies for weekend

Read more: Santa Cruz Sentinel

Women, and a few men, participating in Womens March events in Santa Cruz and Washington, D.C. pack a room at Louden Nelson Community Center for a civil rights and nonviolence training led by Jane Weed-Pomerantz, at right, Thursday night. SANTA CRUZ >> More than 120 women and a few men took a moment to breathe in and quietly exhale in unison.

Chicago, IL

