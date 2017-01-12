Premier Brian Pallister's extended es...

Premier Brian Pallister's extended escape from Winterpeg

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jan 6 Read more: MacLeans

It was so cold throughout southwestern Manitoba earlier this month that the provincial hotspot was none other than Churchill. Daytime temperatures in the northern burg on Hudson's Bay hovered at -31A C, with the wind chill.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MacLeans.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Dentist in Costa Rica (Sep '07) 3 hr N3ophyte 7,560
News Low Cost Dental Implants In Costa Rica Cut Into... (Dec '12) Jan 5 denis 39
Dental Tourism in Costa Rica (Feb '12) Dec 29 curious IN the US 601
News Panama Papers to pesticide problems: 10 memorab... Dec 27 Sir Real 1
News Obama Agrees to Massive Military Donations for ... Aug '16 Dee Dee Dee 4
News Angelica Campos (Jun '10) Jun '16 freddy 253
News Giant sphere sparks debate (Apr '16) Apr '16 Phyllis Schlafly ... 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Michael Jackson
  5. Death Penalty
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,223 • Total comments across all topics: 277,883,588

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC