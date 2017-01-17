Newest Hard Rock Hotel Heads To Costa...

Newest Hard Rock Hotel Heads To Costa Rica

Yesterday Read more: Hotel Interactive

Hard Rock International makes waves today as it announces plans to bring the Hard Rock Hotels experience to Costa Rica with the all-inclusive Hard Rock Hotel Papagayo, Costa Rica. Hard Rock, in collaboration with Sunwing Travel Group, is set to open Costa Rica's first Hard Rock Hotel by early 2019.

Chicago, IL

