Kourtney Kardashian and kids return from Costa Rica

Trump SACKS Attorney General Sally Yates after she told Justice Department not to defend his immigrant travel ban - AND then fires director of immigration and customs agency just two hours later Get on board or get out! White House's ultimatum to more than 100 foreign service officers as they sign scathing complaint about travel ban Trump's first combat casualties: Eight-year-old American daughter of Anwar al-Awlaki killed along with decorated SEAL Team 6 member in botched Yemen raid Melania Trump hires former Vogue special events planner and socialite as her senior adviser in first hire as First Lady DNA test reveals serial sex attacker, shot dead by cops in 1982, was the mystery killer of Righteous Brothers star's wife who was strangled with her pantyhose 41 years ago EXCLUSIVE: 'She really frightened me' - Grandmother of RHOC Alexa Curtin files for an 'elder abuse' restraining order ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.