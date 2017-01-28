Kim Kardashian's Boobs Spill Out Of Skimpy White Top During Costa Rican Vacay - Sexy Pics

Kim Kardashian flaunted her ample cleavage in a tiny white top on Jan. 27, putting on a jaw-dropping display during her Costa Rican family dinner. The reality star's boobs could barely be contained in her sexy ensemble! Check out the racy pics! Kim Kardashian , 36, dressed to impress during her exotic family vacation in Costa Rica, showing off major skin on Jan. 27 while heading to dinner at Ostra with Khloe Kardashian , 32, Kourtney Kardashian , 37, and Kris Jenner , 61. The selfie queen dressed lightly in the hot weather, opting for a tiny white crop top which showed off her cleavage and flashed her six-pack abs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at HollywoodLife.