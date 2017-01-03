Jamaica biennial 2017 moving into high gear
Preparations for the Jamaica Biennial 2017 are moving into high gear, as the selection of the juried section of the exhibition, is set to take place today and tomorrow. The juried section of the Biennial is open to artists resident in Jamaica and artists living elsewhere, but who were born in Jamaica or are of Jamaican parentage.
