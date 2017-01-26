Fort Worth's Blue Zone project is a g...

Fort Worth's Blue Zone project is a great idea, but can it be achieved?

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Dallas Morning News

The backers of a ground-breaking $50 million campaign to scale back obesity and improve health in Fort Worth are warning that the benefits will not come quickly. It's already two years since the launch of the city's Blue Zones project, based on healthy-living principles in four "longevity hotspot" areas in other parts of the world.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Dentist in Costa Rica (Sep '07) Jan 13 Anonymous 7,560
News Premier Brian Pallister's extended escape from ... Jan 6 PILASTER the NEW ... 1
News Low Cost Dental Implants In Costa Rica Cut Into... (Dec '12) Jan 5 denis 39
Dental Tourism in Costa Rica (Feb '12) Dec 29 curious IN the US 601
News Panama Papers to pesticide problems: 10 memorab... Dec 27 Sir Real 1
News Obama Agrees to Massive Military Donations for ... Aug '16 Dee Dee Dee 4
News Angelica Campos (Jun '10) Jun '16 freddy 253
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,233 • Total comments across all topics: 278,280,420

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC