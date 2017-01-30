Fitch Downgrades Costa Rican Banks following Sovereign Downgrade

Foreign Currency Long-term IDR downgraded to 'BB+' from 'BBB-'; Outlook revised to Stable from Negative; --Foreign Currency Short-term IDR downgraded to 'B' from 'F3'; --Local currency long-term IDR downgraded to 'BBB-' from 'BBB'; Outlook revised to Stable from Negative; --Local currency short-term IDR affirmed 'F3'; --Support rating downgraded to '3' from '2'; --Viability rating affirmed at 'bb-'.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.