Epitasis Looks Like One Of Tycho's Songs Reimagined In Unreal Engine 4

Monday Jan 2

Epitasis is a new project being worked on by Lucas Govatos. It's a puzzle exploration game in the mold of Myst that was inspired by the soundscapes of electronic musicians like Tycho.

Chicago, IL

