Costa Rica's Solis: Why We're in Talks With UAE Investors

Costa Rica President Luis Guillermo Solis discusses his talks with UAE investors aimed at raising $1 billion for projects and comments on the state of the Costa Rican economy. He speaks with Bloomberg's Yousef Gamal El-Din and Shery Ahn on "Bloomberg Markets: Middle East."

Chicago, IL

