Costa Rica to use digital dividend spectrum for mobile broadband

The Costa Rican government is planning to allocate 100MHz of 700MHz-band spectrum freed up from the introduction of digital TV - the so-called 'digital dividend' - for mobile broadband services, but will not be able to tender the airwaves until mid-2018 at the earliest. In an interview with El Financiero, Deputy Minister of Telecommunications Edwin Estrada explained that the migration from analogue to digital TV is expected to be completed by the end of 2017, with the current deadline set at 15 December 2017, although an assessment of the progress in the middle of the year could lead to the deadline being postponed.

