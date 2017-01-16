Costa Rica to use digital dividend sp...

Costa Rica to use digital dividend spectrum for mobile broadband

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: TeleGeography CommsUpdate

The Costa Rican government is planning to allocate 100MHz of 700MHz-band spectrum freed up from the introduction of digital TV - the so-called 'digital dividend' - for mobile broadband services, but will not be able to tender the airwaves until mid-2018 at the earliest. In an interview with El Financiero, Deputy Minister of Telecommunications Edwin Estrada explained that the migration from analogue to digital TV is expected to be completed by the end of 2017, with the current deadline set at 15 December 2017, although an assessment of the progress in the middle of the year could lead to the deadline being postponed.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TeleGeography CommsUpdate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Dentist in Costa Rica (Sep '07) Jan 13 Anonymous 7,560
News Premier Brian Pallister's extended escape from ... Jan 6 PILASTER the NEW ... 1
News Low Cost Dental Implants In Costa Rica Cut Into... (Dec '12) Jan 5 denis 39
Dental Tourism in Costa Rica (Feb '12) Dec 29 curious IN the US 601
News Panama Papers to pesticide problems: 10 memorab... Dec 27 Sir Real 1
News Obama Agrees to Massive Military Donations for ... Aug '16 Dee Dee Dee 4
News Angelica Campos (Jun '10) Jun '16 freddy 253
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Climate Change
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Gunman
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,026 • Total comments across all topics: 278,026,614

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC