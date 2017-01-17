Costa Rica sues Nicaragua over alleged territory violation

Costa Rica's government said on Monday it has filed a complaint against Nicaragua at the International Court of Justice for establishing a military post on its territory, heightening the risk of renewed tensions between the two nations. Costa Rican foreign minister Manuel Gonzalez said Nicaragua had occupied a beach on Isla Calero in northeastern Costa Rica in November 2016, a virtually uninhabited area where both countries have a historic border dispute.

