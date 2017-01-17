Costa Rica sues Nicaragua over allege...

Costa Rica sues Nicaragua over alleged territory violation

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Reuters

Costa Rica's government said on Monday it has filed a complaint against Nicaragua at the International Court of Justice for establishing a military post on its territory, heightening the risk of renewed tensions between the two nations. Costa Rican foreign minister Manuel Gonzalez said Nicaragua had occupied a beach on Isla Calero in northeastern Costa Rica in November 2016, a virtually uninhabited area where both countries have a historic border dispute.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Dentist in Costa Rica (Sep '07) Jan 13 Anonymous 7,560
News Premier Brian Pallister's extended escape from ... Jan 6 PILASTER the NEW ... 1
News Low Cost Dental Implants In Costa Rica Cut Into... (Dec '12) Jan 5 denis 39
Dental Tourism in Costa Rica (Feb '12) Dec 29 curious IN the US 601
News Panama Papers to pesticide problems: 10 memorab... Dec 27 Sir Real 1
News Obama Agrees to Massive Military Donations for ... Aug '16 Dee Dee Dee 4
News Angelica Campos (Jun '10) Jun '16 freddy 253
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Climate Change
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Gunman
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,026 • Total comments across all topics: 278,026,617

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC