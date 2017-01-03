Costa Rica ran almost entirely on ren...

Costa Rica ran almost entirely on renewable energy in 2016

The Central American nation ran entirely on renewable energy for more than 250 days last year, the country's power operator announced. Renewables supplied about 98.1 percent of Costa Rica's electricity for the year, the Costa Rican Electricity Institute said in mid-December.

