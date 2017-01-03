Costa Rica got 98 percent of its elec...

Costa Rica got 98 percent of its electricity from renewables in 2016.

Tuesday Jan 3

Or so says the Costa Rican Electricity Institute . That's not a fluke - the country generated 99 percent of its electricity from renewable sources the year before.

Chicago, IL

