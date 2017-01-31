Animation Studio Announces First-Ever...

Animation Studio Announces First-Ever CGI Movie of the Classic, 'The Pilgrim's Progress'

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Christian Newswire

Cat in the Mill Studios, located in Dallas and San Jose, Costa Rica is now in production of the first-ever feature-length CGI adaptation of The Pilgrim's Progress . John Bunyan's beloved Christian allegory, has been considered by many to be the second-most important book in history .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Christian Newswire.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Dentist in Costa Rica (Sep '07) Jan 13 Anonymous 7,560
News Premier Brian Pallister's extended escape from ... Jan 6 PILASTER the NEW ... 1
News Low Cost Dental Implants In Costa Rica Cut Into... (Dec '12) Jan 5 denis 39
Dental Tourism in Costa Rica (Feb '12) Dec '16 curious IN the US 601
News Panama Papers to pesticide problems: 10 memorab... Dec '16 Sir Real 1
News Obama Agrees to Massive Military Donations for ... Aug '16 Dee Dee Dee 4
News Angelica Campos (Jun '10) Jun '16 freddy 253
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. Ferguson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Iran
  5. American Idol
  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Iraq
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,475 • Total comments across all topics: 278,442,663

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC