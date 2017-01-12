Angola reports first two cases of Zik...

Angola reports first two cases of Zika virus

Wednesday Jan 11

Angola said on Wednesday it had recorded its first two cases of the Zika virus, just three months after a yellow fever epidemic that killed at least 400 people was brought under control. FILE PHOTO - An aedes aegypti mosquito is pictured on a leaf in San Jose, Costa Rica February 1, 2016.

Chicago, IL

