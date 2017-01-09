Air Canada passengers delayed two days after head count mishap in Costa Rica
For nearly 300 people, a flight back from Costa Rica turned into a two-day odyssey after a head count issue left them stuck on the tarmac for hours. Milton lawyer, Pam Machado and her partner were two of the 273 people who found themselves stuck for 10 hours on the tarmac at San Jose Costa Rica after a passenger head count came up one short.
Start the conversation, or Read more at 680News.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dentist in Costa Rica (Sep '07)
|3 hr
|N3ophyte
|7,560
|Premier Brian Pallister's extended escape from ...
|Jan 6
|PILASTER the NEW ...
|1
|Low Cost Dental Implants In Costa Rica Cut Into... (Dec '12)
|Jan 5
|denis
|39
|Dental Tourism in Costa Rica (Feb '12)
|Dec 29
|curious IN the US
|601
|Panama Papers to pesticide problems: 10 memorab...
|Dec 27
|Sir Real
|1
|Obama Agrees to Massive Military Donations for ...
|Aug '16
|Dee Dee Dee
|4
|Angelica Campos (Jun '10)
|Jun '16
|freddy
|253
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC