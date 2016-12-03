UNEP urges world to avoid border walls, to save biodiversity
Countries must unite to defend biodiversity instead of building border walls, Erik Solheim, executive director of the United Nations Environment Programme said Friday. "The United States, Mexico, Europe and China, if they work together toward common solutions, they can achieve miracles, such as the Paris Agreement and the Sustainable Development Goals," said Solheim, ahead of the 13th Conference of the Parties to the Convention on Biological Diversity to be held from Dec. 4-17 in Cancun, Mexico.
Read more at Xinhuanet.
