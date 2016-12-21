There's a plane hidden deep in the Costa Rican jungle - " you wo...

These stunning caves are not part of a fairytale, they can be found in some of the world's most remote places in Europe, America and Asia. Antelope Canyon in Arizona was carved out by thousands of years of persistent wind and flash floods, which is why its smooth walls look so smooth and fluid The 727 Fuselage Home is part of Hotel Costa Verde and sits stationary in the Manuel Antonio National Park in Costa Rica.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Star.