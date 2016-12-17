Roy Miller Linked to the Timbers

Roy Miller Linked to the Timbers

David Guzman may not be the only player from Deportivo Saprissa coming to Portland this winter. A report from Teletica in Costa Rica links the Costa Rican centerback and and left back Roy Miller with the Timbers in what would be something of a package deal with Guzman.

