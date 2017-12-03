Pura Vida! Jungle Jam Returns to Jaco, Costa Rica 3/10-3/12, 2017
Slightly Stoopid, the Reggae Rock group from Ocean Beach/San Diego along with International Artists Thievery Corporation return to the resort city of Jaco, Costa Rica to headline the Seventh Annual Jungle Jam March 9-12, 2017. Featuring four days of continuous music and activities, this year's line-up also includes Stick Figure, Twiddle, Fortunate Youth, Hirie, Mike Love, Rob Garza Congo Sanchez, Organically Good Trio, Sonombulo, Santos Y Zurdo.
