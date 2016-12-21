Panama Papers to pesticide problems: 10 memorable I-Team stories from 2016
Crystal Taillefer looks under her hood after the I-Team told her about a recall on her car. The team's investigation found one in six cars in Canada are part of an open recall.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dentist in Costa Rica (Sep '07)
|Dec 19
|Weston206
|7,554
|Obama Agrees to Massive Military Donations for ...
|Aug '16
|Dee Dee Dee
|4
|Angelica Campos (Jun '10)
|Jun '16
|freddy
|253
|Giant sphere sparks debate (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Phyllis Schlafly ...
|1
|Wave of Cubans finally reach U.S. after gruelin... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|tomin cali
|1
|Windstar Runs Aground in Panama, Cruise Cancelled (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Roger
|1
|Fabiola Santiago: Miami-Dade ready to a absorba... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|wild child
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC